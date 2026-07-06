HC bars use of Ilaiyaraaja song in GV Prakash’s Happy Raj

Chennai, July 6:

The Madras High Court has imposed an interim ban on the use of the song “Pothuvaga En Manasu Thangam” in the film Happy Raj, starring actor-composer G.V. Prakash Kumar.

The film, which was released on March 27, had featured the popular track originally composed by Ilaiyaraaja for the Rajinikanth-starrer Murattu Kaalai. The song’s inclusion in Happy Raj triggered legal action from the veteran composer.

Ilaiyaraaja approached the High Court alleging that his song had been used without permission and was also altered, thereby violating copyright laws. He sought a direction to restrain the makers from using the track and to remove it from the film.

During the hearing before Justice Kumaresh Babu, counsel representing Ilaiyaraaja argued that the unauthorised use and modification of the song amounted to a clear infringement of copyright. The plea also stressed the need to protect the composer’s creative rights.

Accepting the arguments, the court passed an interim order restraining the use of the song in the film. The judge also directed the film’s director and producer to file their response and adjourned the case for four weeks.

The order is seen as a significant development reinforcing copyright protection in the film and music industry.