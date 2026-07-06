TN to procure 2,000 electric AC buses soon

Chennai, July 6:

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation is set to procure 2,000 new electric AC buses, with tenders to be floated shortly as part of efforts to improve revenue and modernise public transport.

The move comes in line with the state government’s broader strategy to enhance income in the transport sector through phased implementation of new initiatives. Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay had recently emphasised that even common passengers should have access to affordable AC bus travel across the state.

Based on this vision, officials have decided to complete the procurement process within the next three months. The upcoming fleet of electric buses will be equipped with modern passenger-friendly features aimed at improving comfort and efficiency.

These electric AC buses are expected to offer a travel range of up to 300 kilometres on a single full battery charge, making them suitable for both city and intercity operations while also promoting eco-friendly transportation.