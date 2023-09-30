Let’s not normalise what is happening in Canada: Jaishankar

Highlighting incidents of threats, violence, and intimidation against Indian diplomats and missions in Canada, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar questioned whether the reaction would have been the same if a similar situation had occurred in any other country. He further emphasized that the situation in Ottawa should not be normalized.

Addressing a press conference in Washington DC on Friday, S Jaishankar said, “…Our point is that there is today a climate of violence, an atmosphere of intimidation…Just think about it. We have had smoke bombs thrown at the mission. We have had our consulates…violence in front of them. Individuals have been targeted and intimidated. There are posters put up about people”.