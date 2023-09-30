Speeding car rams into bus in Pudukottai, 3 die on spot

Three people, including a minor boy, died on the spot and six others were injured after a speeding car lost balance and collided with a private bus on Trichy – Rameswaran national highway near Namanasamutram in the Pudukottai district of Tamil Nadu on Friday.

Tue private bus coming from Madurai towards Pudukottai met with a head-on collision with a car heading in the opposite direction from Pudukottai to Madurai. The car was crushed under the bus, the police said.

The incident was caught on camera installed in the bus. In the video, it can be seen that the windshield of the bus developed cracks after the car collided with the bus.