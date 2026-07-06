Anbumani meets TN Minister Anand, Submits memorandum on Mekedatu row

Chennai, July 6:

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss met Tamil Nadu Minister Anand and submitted a detailed memorandum urging immediate political and legal intervention over the contentious Mekedatu dam project, even as he called on Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay to allay farmers’ fears and convene an all-party meeting.

In his memorandum, Anbumani warned that Karnataka has been steadily intensifying efforts to construct the Mekedatu dam across the Cauvery, triggering widespread concern among farmers in Tamil Nadu’s delta districts. He stressed that the project poses a serious threat to irrigation and could potentially turn fertile regions into dry zones if not stopped.

Citing ground reports, he noted that a delegation of farmers who recently visited the proposed site found that survey works have already begun, with markers installed and infrastructure being developed to facilitate access. These developments, he said, indicate Karnataka’s intent to fast-track the project despite strong opposition.

Anbumani highlighted his recent statewide awareness campaign from Biligundulu to Poompuhar, during which he interacted with over five lakh farmers and members of the public across key Cauvery belt regions including Dharmapuri, Salem, Erode, Trichy, Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai. He said there was unanimous opposition to the Mekedatu project, with farmers insisting it must be halted at any cost to safeguard their livelihoods.

He also expressed concern that Tamil Nadu has not responded with the same urgency as Karnataka, which has been pursuing approvals at multiple levels, including engagement with the Union government. He cautioned that relying solely on Assembly resolutions would not yield results and called for stronger legal measures, including possible contempt proceedings and sustained political pressure.

Criticising the suggestion of forming a new tribunal to address the issue, Anbumani said farmers fear such a move could benefit Karnataka and delay decisive action. He reiterated that Tamil Nadu must adopt a clear and firm strategy to counter the project effectively.

Urging swift action, Anbumani appealed to Chief Minister Vijay to immediately convene an all-party meeting to evolve a united stand and decide the next course of action. He emphasised that protecting Cauvery water is crucial for the survival of delta farmers and requires coordinated efforts beyond political differences.

Meanwhile, farmer representatives have also urged the state government to take urgent steps to safeguard Tamil Nadu’s rights, warning that any delay could weaken its position in the long-standing inter-state water dispute.