Rahul Gandhi to visit Chennai on July 21 with key plans 

Chennai, July 6:

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Chennai on July 21 as part of a series of strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening the party in Tamil Nadu.

This development comes at a significant time, as the Congress has secured representation in the state cabinet after nearly 59 years, with two ministers currently holding office. The party leadership is now working actively to expand its influence and prepare for upcoming local body and parliamentary elections within the alliance framework.

The Congress recently appointed K. Manickam Tagore as the new Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president. Under his leadership, the party has intensified its organisational activities, including district-level meetings and executive committee discussions to mobilise cadres across the state.

As part of this effort, a 10-day training programme for district presidents is being planned along the East Coast Road (ECR) in Chennai. The programme is expected to conclude on July 21, with Rahul Gandhi likely to attend and provide guidance on party strategy, grassroots engagement, and election preparedness.

Additionally, sources indicate that the party is attempting to organise a joint public event featuring Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and Rahul Gandhi on the same stage. A request has reportedly been made to the Chief Minister’s office to allocate time for such a programme, which could signal stronger coordination within the alliance.

Political observers believe that this visit could play a key role in shaping the Congress party’s roadmap in Tamil Nadu ahead of crucial elections, while also reinforcing its position within the alliance.