Grand launch for GDN: Madhavan brings GD Naidu’s legacy to the racetrack

The trailer launch of GDN, the biopic on legendary inventor G. D. Naidu, unfolded in spectacular fashion at the Kari Motor Speedway. Hosted on July 4, the event transformed the racetrack into a moving tribute to innovation and engineering, blending cinema with the spirit of automobiles that defined Naidu’s life. After a brief drizzle, clear skies set the stage as cast and crew arrived in a stunning convoy of vintage vehicles, including iconic machines like the Benz Motorwagen and Ford Quadricycle, recreating a sense of history in motion.

Leading the celebrations was R. Madhavan, who essays the role of GD Naidu in the film. Opening his address, Madhavan emphasised that Naidu’s contributions spanned electrical, agricultural, and mechanical engineering, but the event honoured his deep passion for automobiles. The evening stood out not just for its grandeur but also for its immersive experience—supercars from global brands roared across the track while select attendees enjoyed high-speed laps with professional racers. Adding a unique twist, Madhavan himself interacted with the media while driving them around the circuit, merging star power with adrenaline.

He went on to say, “Why knowing about G D Naidu is important is because back then itself, he was very advanced. For instance, back in those days itself, G D Naidu asked why one had to slog it out for four years to study engineering. He had pointed out that if people learnt engineering in polytechnics, they would be able to learn everything practically in just two years. Today, we are realising that because of AI. We have begun realising that we don’t need to learn everything and learn only that which we require. GDN has done several such things then itself during his time, which is why I think he deserves at least the acknowledgement, forget the awards. Everybody should know about him, especially people of his land should know about him.”

The film boasts a strong ensemble cast including Sathyaraj, Jayaram, Priyamani, Aditi Balan, and Dushara Vijayan, among others.

Director Krishnakumar Ramakumar shared that the idea for the film stemmed from discovering Naidu’s extraordinary life story in a book, describing it as too compelling not to be adapted for cinema. Actor Dushara Vijayan, who portrays Naidu’s wife, reflected on how her childhood visits to the GeDee Museum unknowingly prepared her for this role, adding a personal connection to the project.

The event also witnessed the presence of noted scientist Nambi Narayanan, whose life story was previously brought to screen by Madhavan in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

Addressing the audience, Madhavan described GD Naidu as “more than just an innovator—a genius, an extraordinary achiever, and a patriot,” expressing his desire to introduce the icon’s legacy to a wider national audience. He also noted the lack of widespread awareness about Naidu, often referred to as the “Edison of India,” as a key motivation behind the film.

As night fell, the crowd gathered around a makeshift outdoor screen where the GDN trailer premiered simultaneously online, marking the culmination of a high-energy evening. Backed by production houses associated with Rocketry, and featuring technical contributions from Aravind Kamalanathan, Bijith Bala, and Govind Vasantha, GDN promises to explore not just the achievements but also the human story behind one of India’s greatest innovators.