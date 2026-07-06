Jaiyan set for debut in musical drama Raja’s Playlist

Tamil cinema is set to introduce a promising new face as Jaiyan, the youngest son of late producer R. D. Bhaskar and nephew of legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja, makes his acting debut with the musical family drama Raja’s Playlist.

R.D. Bhaskar, elder brother of Ilaiyaraaja, played a crucial role in shaping the composer’s early career and stood as a pillar of support during his formative years. A respected figure in Tamil cinema, Bhaskar was known not only for his contributions as a producer but also for his strong relationships across the industry.

Raja’s Playlist stands out for bringing together several prominent names, many of whom share a deep bond with Jaiyan’s family. Producer Ramanan Balagangatharan stepped in to bankroll the project, while filmmaker Venkat Prabhu has provided the story. Music for the film is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, and acclaimed director Sudha Kongara serves as Creative Producer.

Positioned as a heartfelt narrative, the film explores family bonds, relationships, and the timeless power of music. Producer Ramanan Balagangatharan expressed confidence that the film will deliver a strong emotional experience, blending storytelling with memorable music.

The film marks the directorial debut of Sujith N. Subramaniam, who previously worked as a cinematographer. He has also written the screenplay, based on a story by Venkat Prabhu, signaling a fresh creative vision for the project.

Alongside Jaiyan, the film features a diverse supporting cast including Sona Olickal, Vagai Chandrasekhar, Guru Somasundharam, and others in key roles. The technical team includes Sai Munish (cinematography), Sri Watson (editing), Shanoo Muralidharan (art direction), and Poornima Ramaswamy (costume design), among others.