Kainan Chennai wins bronze in shooting

Hangzhou, Oct 2: Indian shooter Kainan Chennai today won a bronze medal in the individual 50m trap shooting event at the Asian Games 2023. Team India won the gold medal in the men’s team trap shooting event with a record performance this morning. Kainan Chennai was also included in that team. Now he pocketed the second medal in a day by bagging a bronze medal in the individual trap shooting event.

India’s Kainan and Zorawar Singh Sandhu made it to the men’s individual trap shooting final. But Zorawar Singh dropped out of the medal race after the sixth round. Meanwhile, Kainan, who lost his rhythm after a good start, later made up ground and jumped to second place. He had hit ten consecutive shots on target.

But he started falling behind from the sixth round. Finally, in the eighth round, he hit 32 out of 40 shots on target to clinch the bronze medal. China’s Ying hit 46 out of 50 shots on target to earn the gold medal. While Rashidi Al Talal of Kuwait won the silver medal by hitting 45 out of 50 shots on target.

India’s Manisha Keer also made it to the women’s individual trap shooting final. But she failed to win a medal.