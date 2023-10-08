WC: KL Rahul, Kohli guide India to victory against Aussies



From 2 for 3, Kohli and KL Rahul helped India beat Australia by 6 wickets in the World Cup 2023 match held at M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

Rahul returned unbeaten on 97(115), while Kohli slammed 85(116) as the pair stitched a crucial 165(215)-run stand for the fourth wicket after India were reduced to 2-3 in the second over. Riding on their efforts India completed the 200-run chase with 9.4 overs to spare.

Chasing just 200 runs for win, India found themselves in a spot of bother having lost Rohit, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas for just two on the board. But Rahul and Kohli stitched a 165 run partnership to overcome jitters and win the match.

KL Rahul, Player of the Match, said, (On walking out at 2/3) Quite honestly not a lot of conversation, I thought I’d get a good shower and get a break. I was just trying to get my breath back. Virat said there’s a bit in the wicket, so play like Test cricket for a while. There was a bit of help for the pacers with the new ball, and then the spinners also. In the last 15-20 overs, dew played a part and that helped quite a bit. The ball also skidded on better. However, it was a bit two-paced, it wasn’t the easiest of wickets to bat on and it wasn’t flat as well. It was a good cricket wicket, bit for the batters and the bowlers. That’s what you get in the south of India, especially Chennai. (On the last six) I hit it too well, I just calculated how to get to a 100 in the end. The only way for four and a six, but no qualms on not getting to that hundred.

Aussie skipper Pat Cummins, said, ‘ At least 50 odd (short with the bat). It was tough, trying to defend anything under 200.. It was a really good bowling attack and their spinners made it tough work out there. I wasn’t too upset (with just two spinners), we had 20 overs of spin but some more runs on the board would have made the difference. I have already forgotten about it (the drop catch), it happens, 4/10 would have been a dream start. He (Hazlewood) is class bowler and posses a lot of questions, stays in that area and was fantastic today. We have to review this one, absolutely a tough surface, but what if we are up against it then what to do we do differently. Just one game out of nine, not too much to ponder about but there are some areas we need to get better. No (would have change his toss decision)’.