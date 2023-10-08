India striving to bring back students stuck in Israel: MoS MEA

Minister of State (Mos) External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi said on Sunday that efforts are on to bring back its students stuck in Israel in the wake of a terrorist attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Stating that she received many messages last night about Indians in Israel, she told reporters that the Prime Minister’s office is directly supervising the situation.

“Indian government is striving to bring back stranded students of India from Israel. Prime Minister and his office are monitoring the situation and huge efforts are underway to get back our students who are stuck in that country,” she said.

She added that the government has successfully evacuated its nationals abroad in the face of crisis time and again.

“Whether it was Operation Ganga or Vande Bharat, we brought everyone back and I am sure the government and the Prime Minister’s Office are directly in touch with those people and are working and monitoring the situation,” she said