WC: Aussies bundled out for 199 on a turning Chepauk wicket

Batting first after winning the toss, Australia were bundled out for 199 as Indian spin trio rattled their batting line-up in the World Cup encounter between two teams at the famous MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today.

Jadeja led the attack with three wickets with Kuldeep scalping two and Ashwin bagging one. Bumrah on his part picked two wickets.

But for a brief partnership between Warner and Smith, Aussies were in trouble standing clueless to spinners.

A packed Chepauk stadium was behind Indians who were exceptional on field.

For Australia, Smith was the top scorer with 46 and Warner managed 41.

Meanwhile, David Warner crossed the 1000-run mark in the ICC Cricket World Cup today.

In 19 World Cup matches since his tournament debut in 2015, has scored 1,033 runs at an average of 60.76 and a strike rate of over 97.