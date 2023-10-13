Chandrababu Naidu approaches SC against High Court order refusing anticipatory bail

The apex court has already listed for hearing the former Andhra Pradesh chief minister’s plea to quash the FIR in the skill development scam case against him at 2 p.m.

A bench comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela Trivedi will hear the matter.

Naidu has been accused of playing a “key role” in the FiberNet scam in Andhra Pradesh.

He has been accused of pressuring officials to favour a certain company that was awarded the FiberNet contract.

On Monday, the High Court dismissed three anticipatory bail petitions filed by the former Andhra chief minister.

The top court has already been hearing Naidu’s special leave petition against another high court order dismissing Naidu’s plea for quashing the FIR against him.