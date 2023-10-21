Watery grave for 5 students near Valparai

In a heart-wrenching incident, five college students, including two siblings, met a tragic end when they drowned in the Nallakathu River, also known as Koolangal River, near Valparai. The incident unfolded on a fateful Friday, and the bodies were later retrieved by the fire and rescue services. The group of young friends, hailing from the Kinathukadavu area of Coimbatore, embarked on a two-wheeler trip to the scenic town of Valparai, unaware of the devastating turn of events that awaited them. As the day gave way to evening, they decided to explore the Nallakathu River, located near the Sholayar Arch in Valparai. However, this seemingly innocent adventure took a tragic turn, resulting in the loss of five promising lives. According to the police, the group of ten college students waded into the river, and it was in this serene yet treacherous setting that five of them lost their lives. The incident was attributed to their venture into the deeper part of the river, where the currents were strong and unpredictable. Sarath, a 20-year-old student from a private college in Malumichapatti, was among the unfortunate victims. He ventured into the deep section of the river, only to find himself caught in a whirlpool, a cruel twist of fate that led to his tragic demise. Tragically, his friends attempted to rescue him but, in a cruel twist of fate, ended up meeting the same tragic fate. The other four students who lost their lives in this heartbreaking incident were identified as Nabil Arsad (20) from Malumichapatti, Dhanush Kumar (20) from Kinathukadavu Manikandapuram, Ajay (20), and Vinith Kumar (23), both from the same area. Their courage and attempt to save their friend ultimately resulted in a devastating loss that has left their families and communities in mourning. @@@