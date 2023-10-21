Gov, TN govt cross swords again

Tamil Nadu Government and Governor RN Ravi Clash Over D.Litt Award for Freedom Fighter N Sankaraiah In a fresh confrontation between the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government and the State Governor RN Ravi, accusations are flying regarding the approval of an honorary Doctor of Letters (D.Litt) award to veteran Marxist leader and freedom fighter N Sankaraiah by Madurai Kamarajar University. State Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy alleged that Governor RN Ravi has declined to sign the file requesting his approval in his capacity as Chancellor to award the prestigious D.Litt degree to N Sankaraiah. The controversy centers around the refusal of the Governor-Chancellor to grant permission for conferring the Honorary Doctorate on Sankaraiah. The decision was taken based on a resolution passed by the University’s Governing Council, as explained by K Ponmudy. According to him, this resolution was the result of recognising Sankaraiah’s exceptional contributions to the Tamil community. @@@