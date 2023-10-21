DMK shielding corrupt Ministers: Annamalai

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu, has launched a scathing critique of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), accusing them of shielding ministers tainted with corruption. State president Annamalai made these allegations during his ‘En Makkal – En Mann’ padayatra, a political outreach program, in Coimbatore on Friday. Annamalai raised concerns about the integrity of the DMK government. He claimed that the DMK had fallen short of fulfilling its pre-election promises while simultaneously appearing determined to protect ministers facing corruption charges. According to Annamalai, allegations of corruption spanned the entire spectrum of government, from the Chief Minister’s office to the local Taluk office. The BJP state president conveyed his concerns while engaging with party workers as part of his ‘En Makkal – En Mann’ padayatra. This outreach initiative aims to connect with the people of Tamil Nadu, address their grievances, and present the BJP’s vision for the state.