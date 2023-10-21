CM inaugurates new football stadium in city

CM inaugurates football stadium in city Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated a range of state-of-the-art facilities and launched several social initiatives that are set to make a significant impact on the lives of residents in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar.

Artificial Football Ground:

The highlight of the day was the inauguration of a cutting-edge artificial football ground, which promises to be a hub for sports enthusiasts in the area. This facility, built at a cost of Rs 3.84 crore, is equipped with an onlookers gallery, a dedicated pavement for walking and jogging, and a children’s play area. It’s a testament to the government’s focus on promoting sports and a healthy lifestyle among the youth.

Free Eye Hospital and Tailor Coaching Centre:

Stalin also inaugurated a free eye hospital, a collaboration between the government and the Sri Agasthiyar Trust. This initiative will provide essential eye care services to the community, ensuring that eye health is accessible to all. In addition, a tailor coaching centre, which is part of the Anitha Achievers Academy, was also inaugurated.

Foundation for 33 New Projects:

Chief Minister Stalin laid the foundation for 33 new projects with an estimated cost of Rs 5.94 crore. These projects encompass a wide range of development areas, including infrastructure, education, and healthcare, further underscoring the government’s commitment to holistic progress.

Assistance to Beneficiaries:

To directly impact the lives of residents, CM Stalin distributed various forms of assistance to 55 beneficiaries, including students, medical aid recipients, and individuals in need of marriage support. This act of benevolence serves as a reminder of the government’s dedication to the welfare of its citizens.

The event was graced by the presence of Minister PK Sekarbabu, Mayor R Priya, and other elected representatives and officials who shared the vision of progress