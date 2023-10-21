TN lorry owners announce strike over tax hike

In a significant development, lorry owners in Tamil Nadu have declared a strike set to take place on November 9, 2023, in protest against a substantial increase in the quarterly tax for heavy vehicles. This move is expected to impact not only the lorry owners but also the state’s transportation industry as a whole. C. Dhanraj, the president of the State Lorry Owners Federation, expressed the gravity of the situation, stating, “Around 6.5 lakh lorries and 20 lakh other vehicles, including load carriers, will stay off the road across the state to highlight our demand. Lorry owners will incur a loss of Rs 30 crore, and several crore worth of goods will stagnate due to the strike. The quarterly tax has been increased by 40 per cent.”