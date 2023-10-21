EMU services on Chennai-Gummidipoondi route temporarily cancelled for line block

Chennai’s suburban rail commuters are in for some disruptions as over 20 Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) services on the Chennai-Gummidipoondi route will be canceled due to a scheduled line block in the Chennai Central-Gudur section. This disruption is set to take place over two days, namely October 21 and 22, between 11 pm and 9 am, totaling 10 hours. The line block is set to occur between the Tiruvottiyur and Ennore railway stations, impacting a significant portion of the EMU schedule. Passengers who rely on these services should be aware of the temporary changes. Cancellations for October 21: Beach-Gummidipundi, departing at 10:45 pm MMC-Gummidipundi, departing at 11:20 pm Sullurupeta-MMC, departing at 9:40 pm Cancellations for October 22: MMC-Gummidipundi services departing from Moore Market Complex at 5.40 am, 6.25 am, 8.15 am, and 6.50 am MMC-Sullurupeta services departing at 4:20 am, 5 am, 5:20 am, 7:30 am, and 7.45 am Cancellations for October 22 (Continued): Chennai Beach-Ponneri service departing at 5:15 pm Gummidipundi-MMC services departing at 3:50 am, 4.50 am, 5.10 am, 8 pm, and 6.55 am Sullurupeta-MMC services departing from Sullurupeta at 5 pm, 5.40 pm, and 6.40 pm Ennore-Tiruvallur service departing at 6.35 am Ponneri-Beach service departing at 6.45 am Ponneri-MMC service departing at 7.50 am Tiruvallur-Ponneri service departing at 5.20 am Avadi-Ennore service departing at 5 am In response to these cancellations, passenger special trains will be operated to alleviate some of the commuting inconveniences caused by the line block. Passengers are encouraged to check with the local railway authorities for updated information on these special train services and any further updates regarding the EMU schedule disruptions. @@@@