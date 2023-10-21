Cow attacks raises safety concerns in Triplicane

In recent days, the residents of Triplicane, a vibrant neighbourhood in the city of Chennai, have been left in shock and concern as a series of cow attacks have taken place. These incidents have raised questions about the safety of both pedestrians and cattle in the area and have prompted city authorities to take strict measures to address the issue. A String of Cow Attacks The alarming series of incidents began two days ago when an elderly man was gored by a cow in the Triplicane area. Sadly, just two days later, Selvi Udayakumar, a 51-year-old resident of Sunguvar Street in Triplicane, fell victim to another cow attack. She was attacked while trying to dispose of her garbage in a bin near her home. Fortunately, she has been hospitalised, and doctors have reported that her health condition is now stable. In a separate incident, an 80-year-old mute person suffered severe injuries when he was gored by stray cattle while walking on Car Street in Triplicane. The shocking incident was captured on CCTV footage obtained from the area. Chennai Corporation Takes Action The spate of cow attacks has not gone unnoticed by city authorities. Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan has issued a stern warning to cattle owners who are not adhering to regulations regarding the safety and management of their animals. “In the past 24 hours, we’ve impounded a total of 14 stray cows, and today, an additional 9 cattle were brought in. The impounding of stray cattle is continuing,” Radhakrishnan stated, emphasizing the urgency of addressing this issue.