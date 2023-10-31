“Resolution was deeply flawed”: Netanyahu on India’s abstention in UN vote on Gaza conflict

Amid the country’s ongoing war with Hamas, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called the United Nations General Assembly resolution calling for a ‘humanitarian truce’ deeply flawed.

On being asked about India’s abstention in the UN vote as it did not condemn the Hamas attacks, Netanyahu responded by saying, “I think that resolution was deeply flawed and I am sorry to say that even many of our friends did not even… insist that there could be a flaw or a powerful condemnation of the horrors that were committed here…that there are horrors that no civilised country, including your country and so many others would tolerate…”

“…So I hope we don’t see a repeat of any of these kinds of resolutions,” he added.

Netanyahu also made it clear that Israel would not agree to a ceasefire, drawing parallels to the United States’ position after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. He noted that calls for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas.

Netanyahu said, “I want to make clear Israel’s position regarding the ceasefire. Just as the United States would not agree to a ceasefire after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, or after the terrorist attacks of 9/11. Israel will not agree to a cessation of hostilities after the horrific attacks of October 7.”

“Calls for a ceasefire are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas, to surrender to terror, to surrender to barbarism. That will not happen. Ladies and gentlemen, the Bible says that there is a time for peace and a time for war. This is a time for war. A war for a common future,” he said during the press briefing. India abstained from voting on the Jordanian resolution which called for an “immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce” between Israeli forces and Hamas terrorists in Gaza as it did not specifically condemn the terror attack by Hamas.