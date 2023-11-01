Madras High Court grants bail to TTF Vasan

Chennai: Madras High Court has granted bail to the popular YouTuber and bike enthusiast, TTF Vasan, who was involved in a near-fatal accident while attempting bike stunts on the Chennai-Vellore Highway.

Vasan’s counsel appeared before Justice C V Karthikeyan, highlighting that his client’s bike license had been canceled for 10 years, and he had spent more than 40 days in jail. Taking these factors into consideration, the counsel requested bail for Vasan.

Notably, the counsel representing the police did not object to the bail application. Subsequently, Judge C V Karthikeyan granted bail to Vasan with certain conditions. One of these conditions stipulates that Vasan must appear before the concerned police station every working day for three weeks without fail.

The incident in question occurred on September 17 when TTF Vasan was on a road trip. While en route, he attempted a bike stunt on the Chennai-Vellore Highway near Damal, Kanchipuram, which resulted in a near-fatal accident. Fortunately, Vasan was wearing protective gear, including an imported helmet and race suits, which played a crucial role in minimizing the severity of his injuries. Nonetheless, he suffered a fractured hand.

Following the accident, the Kanchipuram district police filed a case against Vasan under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Motor Vehicle Act. Subsequently, he was remanded under judicial custody.

The decision to grant bail to TTF Vasan comes after careful consideration of the circumstances surrounding the case, including the cancellation of his bike license and the time spent in jail. Vasan’s willingness to abide by the conditions set by the court played a significant role in the court’s decision.