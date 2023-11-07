Big B supports X user’s demand for legal action against viral deepfake video of Rashmika

Amitabh reacted to the video on his official X handle and wrote, “Yes this is a strong case for legal.” (sic)

The viral video showed a woman wearing a black outfit entering an elevator was digitally morphed with Rashmika’s face.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika will next be seen in ‘Animal’ with Ranbir Kapoor. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.