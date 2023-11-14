TN continues to get heavy rain

Heavy rains have engulfed numerous regions across Tamil Nadu, as a low-pressure area asserts its influence over the southeast Bay of Bengal. The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued a bulletin indicating the prevalence of this weather system over the Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Andaman Nicobar Islands, leading to a cyclonic circulation that has resulted in substantial rainfall across multiple districts in the state.

Over the past 24 hours, ending at 8:30 a.m., Velankanni in Nagappattinam district bore the brunt of the downpour, receiving the highest rainfall of 17 cm in the state. Close behind were Nagappattinam with 15 cm and Karaikal with 14 cm. Other districts, including Cuddalore, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, and Thanjavur, also experienced heavy rainfall, further exacerbating concerns about potential flooding and related issues.

The meteorological prognosis indicates that the current low-pressure area is anticipated to intensify, possibly concentrating into a depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal by November 16. This escalation in the weather system raises apprehensions about the persistence and severity of the rains in the coming days, prompting authorities and residents alike to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions.

As the state grapples with the aftermath of these heavy rains, there is a growing need for coordinated efforts in disaster management, including evacuation plans, relief measures, and infrastructure preparedness.