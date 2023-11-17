‘Rohit has shown the right intent in WC’

Mumbai, Nov 17: Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has praised Rohit Sharma and was highly impressed with intent to open up the game in the first 10 overs against New Zealand in the first semi final of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, at Wankhede Stadium on Wedneday.

Rohit went off to a blazing start with 47 off 29 deliveries comprising four boundaries and four maximum setting the tone for Indian batting, posting a mammoth total of 397/4 in 50 overs.

Hosting JioCinema’s daily sports show ‘#AAKASHVANI,’ Aakash Chopra spoke about the impact that skipper Rohit Sharma’s approach has had in the World Cup so far. “You realise the importance of Rohit Sharma’s approach when the match starts turning to be a close affair. He is launching the Indian innings with a purpose. There is a clear intent that ‘I want to start at a certain pace and not allow the opposition to recover’.

The way he went after Trent Boult on Wednesday and some other bowlers in previous matches, there is a clear pattern. There was only one match in which he adopted a cautious approach and that was against England in Lucknow because India had lost three early wickets. Beyond that, he’s approached every match with the intention that he wants to open up the game in the first 10 overs,” he added.

Aakash also highlighted the role of Rohit which allowed Shubhman Gill to settle in and then Virat Kohli to play big inning.

“By the time the opposition realises this, they are already trailing India by a margin. Rohit’s approach also allows Shubman (Gill) to settle in and then allows (Virat) Kohli to take his time when he comes into bat. So, Rohit’s contribution in the tournament has been invaluable. The other message that Rohit is sending out to the team is that his is the brand of cricket that he wants the team to play and that he’s walking the talk,” he concluded.

India thrashed New Zealand by 70 runs as they head to finals in Ahmedabad on November 19.