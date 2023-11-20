Air Asia plans big

AirAsia remains committed to connecting India to the world as the airline continues its robust presence in the Indian aviation landscape, linking millions of Indian travellers to an extensive network of 130 destinations across Asia and the Asia Pacific.

AirAsia Aviation Group Limited Group CEO, Bo Lingam said,“India has always been a key market for AirAsia and following recent changes to our operations in the country, we remain committed to serving the market. We have flown a remarkable 1,601,601 guests from India between January and November this year, showcasing the enduring strength of our great value fares and connectivity. As we continue to strengthen our presence in India, we are excited to announce our expansion plans, including the launch of a new route to Thiruvananthapuram soon. We are dedicated to making international travel from India not only accessible but also affordable for everyone.”

AirAsia Head of Regional Commercial (India), Manoj Dharmani, added,”AirAsia remains deeply committed to India, and our guests should rest assured that India remains at the core of our operations. Over the years, we have witnessed tremendous growth, connecting countless cities and regions in India to the world, and we are proud to share that AirAsia now serves 11 destinations in India. Our expansion in India has resulted in 104 weekly flights, making us a vital and reliable link between India and the globe. We look forward to serving the Indian market with the commitment to further enhancing connectivity and accessibility for our guests across the country.”