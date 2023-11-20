In Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue, 5-Option Action Plan To Save Trapped Workers

As 41 workers remain trapped inside a collapsed tunnel in Uttarakhand for over a week, the Centre said it has finalised a five-option action plan to rescue them.

Transport and Highways Secretary Anurag Jain said five separate agencies will work on these alternatives which involve drilling operations from three sides. “The government has taken a decision to work on all fronts to save the precious lives,” he said.

The decision was taken in a high-level meeting where various options were examined based on experts’ advice.

” Five options were decided and five different agencies were detailed to carry out these options. Five agencies namely Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Sutluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVNL), Rail Vikas Nigam Limited(RVNL), National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), and Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Limited (THDCL) have been assigned responsibilities,” he said.