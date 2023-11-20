Manipur: Flights affected after UFO spotted at Imphal airport

Manipur’s Bir Tikendrajit International Airport in Imphal has been put on “alert” after an unidentified flying object (UFO) was spotted hovering over its territory on Sunday, affecting flight operations for a few hours and prompting the Air Force to engage its defence mechanism.

The UFO spotting led to a delay in three flights at the airport. Flight operations resumed around three hours after the object was no longer seen around the airport. In a statement, airport director Chipemmi Keishing said two flights were diverted due to the sighting of the UFO in the Impal airspace and three flights were delayed. The diverted flights comprised an IndiGo plane from Kolkata, which landed in Guwahati instead of Manipur.