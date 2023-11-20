Djokovic secures another record with Turin title

Turin, Nov 20: Novak Djokovic punctuated another memorable year on Sunday by etching his name in the history books once again.

The 36-year-old defeated Jannik Sinner in Turin on Sunday for his record-breaking seventh Nitto ATP Finals title. The Serbian had shared the tournament record with Roger Federer (6 titles).

It also marked his 71st ‘Big Title’, which is a combination of Grand Slam championships, trophies at the Nitto ATP Finals and ATP Masters 1000 tournaments, and Olympic singles gold medals. Djokovic owns the standalone record for championships at Grand Slams (24), Nitto ATP Finals (7) and ATP Masters 1000s (40).

Six of the ATP Tour-leading seven trophies Djokovic has earned this year have been ‘Big Titles’. It is the most he has claimed in a season since 2016. Of the titles Djokovic has won, more than 72 per cent of them have been ‘Big Titles’.

The World No. 1 is now a 98-time tour-level titlist. Djokovic will now turn his attention to becoming the third player to eclipse the 100-titles mark, joining Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103).