IDF confirms hostages taken to Al-Shifa Hospital on Oct 7

Gaza, Nov 21: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released a footage of hostages being forcibly taken to the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza following the unprecedented attack on October 7.

Taking to X in the early hours of Monday, the military posted a video where the alleged Hamas terrorists can be seen forcing hostages into the medical complex, while staffers were helping taking a wounded person into a ward.

“This is documentation from Shifa Hospital from the day of the massacre, October 7, 2023, between the hours of 10.42 a.m and 11.01 a.m. in which hostages, a Nepalese civilian and a Thai civilian, were abducted from Israeli territory are seen surrounded by armed Hamas terrorists,” the IDF said in the post on X.

“One of the hostages is injured and is being carried on a hospital bed and the other is walking. These findings prove that the Hamas terrorist organisation used the Shifa Hospital complex on the day of the October 7 massacre as terrorist infrastructure,” it added.

On Sunday night, the IDF also confirmed that the 19-year-old corporal Noa Marciano, whose body was found last week near the Al-Shifa Hospital, was murdered by the Hamas.

In a media address, IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Danie Hagari said that on November 9, Marciano was injured from an Israeli Air Force (IAF) strike and the terrorist holding her hostage was neutralised.