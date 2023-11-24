Ben Stokes to skip IPL  to manage workload: CSK

Ben Stokes will not take part in IPL 2024 to manage his workload and fitness, it was confirmed by Chennai Super Kings on Thursday. Stokes was part of CSK in 2023 as the MS Dhoni-led franchise went on to win a record-equalling fifth IPL title.

“England Test captain, all-rounder Ben Stokes has made himself unavailable for IPL 2024 to manage his workload and fitness,” CSK said in a statement. “The Chennai Super Kings management is supportive of Ben in his decision to manage his workload with England playing a 5-Test series in India before the IPL and then the T20 World Cup in June 2024.”

Stokes is due to go for knee surgery as he has been suffering from chronic issues for the last 18 months. He played just as a batter in the World Cup 2023 as England were eliminated from the ICC event.