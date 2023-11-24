Prannoy, Satwik/Chirag enter quarter-finals

Prannoy, seeded eighth here, will now take on third seeded Japanese Kodai Naraoka in the last eight round.
Besides Prannoy, world no.5 and top seeds Satwik and Chirag also kept the Indian flag flying by progressing to the quarterfinals of men’s doubles event with 21-15 21-16 win over Japanese duo of Akira Koga and Taichi Saito.
They will next play Indonesian combination of Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin.
Against Johannesen, Prannoy started on a bright note and used his smart play to race to a 6-1 lead in the first game before the Dane reduced it to 8-6 and then to 14-11.
But the Indian used all his experience and engaged his opponent in long rallies to tire him out and pocket the first game.