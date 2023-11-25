BJP candidates chosen by gods: P Chidambaram

Chennai: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday accused the BJP-led Centre of misusing investigating agencies during elections and cited the example of Telangana where he said at least four candidates of his party were summoned or their premises searched in the midst of the poll campaign.

Chidambaram said no candidate of the BJP has been searched by the probe agencies and took a swipe, saying “it is obvious that all candidates of the BJP were chosen by the gods and carry divine blessings”.

In a post on X, the former Union minister said at least four Congress candidates in the Telangana elections were summoned or their premises searched by the investigating agencies in the midst of the election campaign.

“One of them was the Chairman of the BJP’s Manifesto Committee and resigned from the BJP on November 1,” he claimed.

“To the best of my knowledge, no candidate of the BJP has been searched by the agencies. It is obvious that all candidates of the BJP were chosen by the gods and carry divine blessings,” Chidambaram said.

In fact, if the BJP is elected, the party will take the people of Telangana straight to heaven, he added.

“The misuse of the investigating agencies is so obvious that it does not require any argument in a court of law,” Chidambaram said.

Assembly elections in Telangana will take place on November 30 and results will be declared on December 3.