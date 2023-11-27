Delhi chokes under blanket of smog

New Delhi: A dense and noxious haze, commonly known as smog, enveloped Delhi on Monday, with the air quality plummeting to the ‘severe’ category at several monitoring stations across the national capital.

The Anand Vihar station was in the ‘severe’ category with PM 10 at 421 and PM 2.5 also at 421, while the ozone plunged to 190 in the ‘moderate’ category and CO was at 95, in ‘satisfactory’ level, as per CPCB.

At the Bawana station, PM 2.5 reached 432, in the ‘severe’ category and PM 10 at 366, in the ‘very poor’ category, while the CO reached 94, in ‘satisfactory’ levels and NO2 at 28, in the ‘good’ category.

In Dwarka sector-8 station, the PM 2.5 reached 425 and PM 10 was at 405, both in the ‘severe’ category while CO was at 110, in ‘moderate’ level.

The air quality at the Indira Gandhi International Airport T3 area was ‘very poor’ with PM 2.5 recorded at 372 and PM 10 at 316 while the CO plummeted at 111, under ‘moderate’ category and NO2 was at 20, in ‘good’ levels.