Opposition steps up protest demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation

New Delhi, Oct 8:

The INDIA bloc has intensified its protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with Congress leader Rahul

Gandhi and several opposition MPs demanding his resignation.

Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other opposition leaders participated in protests in Delhi over alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls. More than 300 opposition MPs were expected to join the protest at Jantar Mantar.

Rahul Gandhi said the protests would continue until the Chief Election Commissioner stepped down. Opposition leaders have accused the Election Commission of failing to adequately address their concerns over voter-list revision.

The protests have led to multiple detentions in Delhi, while police have registered cases in connection with demonstrations at government premises. The Election Commission, meanwhile, has defended its procedures and said opposition MPs had sought meetings in a manner that did not follow established protocol.