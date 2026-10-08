Houthi attacks on Saudi airports kill three

Riyadh, Oct 8:

Three people were killed and 36 injured in Houthi attacks targeting two Saudi Arabian airports, Saudi authorities said, marking a further escalation of the regional conflict.

The attacks targeted Abha airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. Saudi forces said they intercepted missiles and destroyed a launch platform in Yemen.

The attacks come amid growing tensions between Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces and Iran-backed Houthi fighters, with the conflict threatening important regional transport and energy infrastructure.