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Houthi attacks on Saudi airports kill three

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Riyadh, Oct 8:
Three people were killed and 36 injured in Houthi attacks targeting two Saudi Arabian airports, Saudi authorities said, marking a further escalation of the regional conflict.
The attacks targeted Abha airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. Saudi forces said they intercepted missiles and destroyed a launch platform in Yemen.
The attacks come amid growing tensions between Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces and Iran-backed Houthi fighters, with the conflict threatening important regional transport and energy infrastructure.
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