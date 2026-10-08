Russia launches major attack on Ukraine, kills at least 11

Kyiv, Oct 8:

Russia launched one of its biggest attacks on Ukraine in recent months, firing missiles and drones at targets across the country and killing at least 11 people, Ukrainian officials said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the attacks targeted critical energy infrastructure and involved around 70 missiles and a large number of drones.

The strikes have increased concerns over Ukraine’s ability to protect its power infrastructure as the conflict continues. Zelenskiy renewed his call for stronger air-defence systems from Western allies.