Trump renews Nobel Peace Prize pitch, says he settled eight wars

Washington, Oct 8:

US President Donald Trump has renewed his claim to the Nobel Peace Prize, saying he has settled eight wars and suggesting that another breakthrough could be on the way. Speaking to reporters at the White House after returning from campaign appearances, Trump said his record of resolving conflicts was unprecedented.

“I’ve done stuff that nobody else has ever done. I’m not bragging, I’m just telling you the facts. No president has probably ever settled any wars. I settled eight wars,” Trump said.

Trump has repeatedly argued that his diplomatic efforts since returning to office justify the prestigious award. The Nobel Peace Prize is due to be announced by the Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday.

Trump said he was continuing his efforts to resolve another conflict, an apparent reference to the prolonged US-Iran conflict. However, there has been little visible progress towards a ceasefire, with Washington demanding major restrictions on Iran’s uranium-enrichment programme.

The US President has previously listed conflicts involving Israel and Hamas, Israel and Iran, India and Pakistan, Cambodia and Thailand, Armenia and Azerbaijan, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt and Ethiopia, and Serbia and Kosovo among those he claims to have helped settle. However, the extent of his role has been disputed by parties involved in some of the conflicts, while fighting has resumed in some areas.

Trump has also compared his record with former President Barack Obama, who received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009. He has repeatedly questioned the decision to award Obama the prize.

The President also recalled that Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, gave him her Nobel medal during a meeting earlier this year. Trump said he considered the gesture an indirect recognition of his contribution to peace.

Trump’s renewed pitch comes at a complicated moment for his foreign-policy claims. The Russia-Ukraine war remains unresolved, while the US-Iran conflict has continued for months and has disrupted energy markets and shipping routes.

In June 2025, Trump had already said that his record justified multiple Nobel Peace Prizes. His latest remarks underline his determination to secure recognition for what he describes as an unprecedented diplomatic record, even as the Nobel committee prepares to announce this year’s winner.