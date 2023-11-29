Chennai witness heavy downpour

Chennai: Heavy rains lashed Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram districts and other parts of Tamil Nadu and the Regional Meteorological Centre warned of more rainfall in the next couple if says.

The overnight rain caused a sudden inundation in several parts especially in the Chennai suburbs. Rumbling sounds of thunder and lightning woke up people early morning.

Rain with isolated thunderstorms were experienced at Guindy, Kodambakkam, Ashok Nagar, Vadapalani, T Nagar, Koyambedu among other places.

Traffic came to standstill on GST Road near Tambaram and Pallavaram following knee-deep water. Motorists and office-goers experienced great difficulty.

Meanwhile, in a move to manage the rising water levels, authorities have initiated the release of 1000 cubic feet of surplus water from the Chembarambakkam lake since Wednesday morning. This development comes as a response to the lake reaching its maximum capacity of 3,645 TMC, currently holding 3,210 TMC of water.

Chembarambakkam lake plays a pivotal role as one of the primary water sources for Chennai, making the careful management of its water levels critical for the city’s water supply. The decision to release surplus water follows an increase in the inflow, which now stands at 520 cubic feet.

This isn’t the first instance of water release from the lake. On the preceding Tuesday, authorities released 200 cubic feet of water, prompting the Kancheepuram district collector to issue alerts to villages situated in low-lying areas. The areas of Thiruneermalai, Thirumudivakkam, Kundrathur, Sirukalathur, Kavanur, and Valudiyampedu were specifically urged to be on high alert.

Given the potential risks associated with increased water release, authorities have taken precautionary measures. Access to the lake has been restricted, and the police have prohibited people from visiting the site. Additionally, the capturing of photographs has been banned to ensure the safety of individuals, considering the heightened water levels.

The move to release surplus water from Chembarambakkam lake underscores the delicate balance that authorities must maintain to prevent flooding and ensure the sustainable use of water resources. As Chennai grapples with these measures, the focus remains on safeguarding communities in vulnerable areas and mitigating any potential risks associated with the fluctuating water levels in the lake.