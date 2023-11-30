Chennai battered by heavy rain

Chennai: In a significant weather development, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted intense rain, thunderstorms, and lightning in Chennai and several other districts of Tamil Nadu.

Holiday for schools

As a precautionary measure, a holiday has been declared for schools in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, and Kanchipuram districts, with both schools and colleges in Thiruvallur also being closed for the day.

Knee-deep water

The onslaught of heavy rain began on Wednesday, affecting low-lying regions in Chennai and various other districts. Social media was flooded with visuals depicting flooded streets in Chennai, Kanchipuram, and Thiruvallur, where water levels reached almost knee-deep. The persistent rainfall further led to extensive traffic jams in Chennai, causing inconvenience to commuters.

Corpn launches helpline

In response to the challenging weather conditions, the Chennai corporation has launched helpline numbers to provide assistance to those in need due to the rain. Recognizing the severity of the situation, the Met Department has issued an orange alert for Chennai and its neighboring districts on December 2 and December 3, indicating the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Depression over Bay of Bengal

The latest bulletin from the IMD reveals that a well-marked low-pressure area persists over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea. This system is expected to move west-northwestwards and develop into a depression over the Bay of Bengal today. Subsequently, there are projections that it will intensify into a cyclonic storm by December 2. In anticipation of the cyclone threat, authorities have taken proactive steps to ensure the safety of residents.

NDRF teams ready

Five National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in Chennai, Chengalpet, and Villupuram districts to respond swiftly to any emergency situations that may arise. As the situation continues to evolve, residents are advised to stay indoors

Flights affected

The Chennai airport experienced disruptions, leading to the delay of 27 flights, both domestic and international. International flights destined for Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Sri Lanka, and Doha, along with domestic flights bound for Port Blair, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Coimbatore, Salem, Tuticorin, Varanasi, Bangalore, Siliguri, and Visakhapatnam, were among those affected by the inclement weather.

CM visits control centre

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin visits Chennai Ripon Building – Corporation head office to review the arrangements at the Command Control Centre from where the rainfall situation in the state is being monitored. The staff of the Greater Chennai Corporation initiated dewatering works at various locations in the city where water is stagnated.