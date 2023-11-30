Imran not to contest for PTI chairman’s post

Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan will not contest the organisational polls of his party and has instead nominated his close aide Gohar Khan for the post of Pakis­tan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman to lead the party in the upcoming general elections, a top leader said on Wednesday. Barrister Ali Zafar said that Chairman Imran Khan would not be contesting intra-party polls scheduled for December 2 due to his legal problems, hence Barrister Gohar Khan had been nominated for the slot of the party chairmanship in a temporary arrangement. Imran Khan had been convicted in the Toshakhana case. His statement comes a day after confusion erupted within Imran Khan’s party after it dismissed a statement by one of its own senior leaders, who claimed that the jailed leader would not contest for the chairman’s post in the upcoming intra-party polls. “Imran Khan was, is and will continue to be the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf… I will carry out my responsibility till Khan returns,” said Gohar Khan, a member of PTI chairman’s legal team. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is set to conduct intra-party elections within the 20-day time frame set by the election commission to retain the ‘bat’ as its electoral symbol, ahead of general elections scheduled to be held on February 8. The party was asked by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) last week to hold polls within 20 days or it would be deprived of its election symbol of cricket bat. Zafar said that the party discussed the issue of election with Imran Khan who said that he did not want to give the ECP any “excuse” for not giving the party the bat symbol in the upcoming general elections. “The public is with us. We will win the elections when they happen. I want to take part in the general election. Intra-party polls hold no meaning for me. I want the Toshkahana case to be decided as soon as possible. When it is decided, I will contest intra-party polls as chairman,” Zafar quoted Imran Khan as sayi