Modi’s special launch for welfare of women farmers

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday participated in a program to interact with the beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, a nationwide campaign to spread awareness about the various welfare schemes of the central government.

The PM also launched a program to increase the number of Jan Aushadi Kendras, which provide quality medicines at affordable prices, from 10,000 to 25,000 across the country. He also inaugurated the Pradhan Mantri Mahila Kisan Drone Kendra, a scheme to empower women farmers by providing them access to drones for agricultural purposes.

The PM addressed the beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra via video conferencing and lauded their efforts to reach out to the masses and inform them about the benefits of the government schemes. He said that the campaign, which was launched on October 2, has covered more than 1.5 lakh villages and reached over 15 crore people. He said that the campaign has also helped in creating a positive atmosphere in the country and boosting the confidence of the people.The PM also launched a program to increase the number of Jan Aushadi Kendras from 10,000 to 25,000 by March 2024. He said that the Jan Aushadi Kendras have saved more than Rs 25,000 crore for the poor and the middle class by providing quality medicines at affordable prices. He said that the government is committed to ensuring the health and well-being of every citizen and providing them access to the best healthcare facilities.

The PM also inaugurated the Pradhan Mantri Mahila Kisan Drone Kendra, a scheme to empower women farmers by providing them access to drones for agricultural purposes. He said that the scheme will enable women farmers to use drones for crop monitoring, pest control, soil testing, and irrigation. He said that the scheme will also enhance the productivity and income of women farmers and make them self-reliant.

The PM also interacted with some of the beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra and the Jan Aushadi Kendras and appreciated their feedback and suggestions. He urged them to continue their efforts to spread awareness and inspire others to avail the benefits of the government schemes. He also appealed to the people to follow the COVID-19 protocols and get vaccinated at the earliest.