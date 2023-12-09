IOC okays Russian athletes for 2024 Olympics

Russian and Belarusian athletes who qualify will be able to participate in the 2024 Olympics in Paris, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Friday. The athletes will only be allowed to participate in the event as neutrals. They cannot display any flags, emblems or anthems during their participation. “The Executive Board (EB) of the IOC has decided that Individual Neutral Athletes (AINs) who have qualified through the existing qualification systems of the International Federations (IFs) on the field of play will be declared eligible to compete at the Olympic Games Paris 2024,” the Olympic body said in a statement. The IOC initially banned Russia — and its ally Belarus — from international sports events after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Over the past year, a number of Olympic sports have eased restrictions, allowing Russians and Belarusians to return as neutral athletes in individual events and under strict conditions. Athletes from the two countries will now be allowed to compete in individual sporting events in Paris 2024, but no teams will be allowed. Athletes who actively support the war as well as athletes who are contracted to the Russian or Belarusian military or national security agencies will be prohibited from competing at the Olympics, the IOC said. “Only a very limited number of athletes will qualify through the existing qualification systems of the (governing bodies),” the IOC said. So far, eight Russians and three Belarusians have qualified for the Olympics in Paris. More than 60 Ukrainians are among the approximately 4,600 athletes already eligible to take part. @@@@