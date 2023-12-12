DMK MP’s remark on J-K bills ‘exposes ideological contradictions, confusion’ in INDIA alliance: BJP

The BJP today said that a DMK member’s controversial remark during a discussion on Jammu and Kashmir bills in the Rajya Sabha a day ago brought the “ideological contradictions and confusion” prevailing in the INDIA bloc of the opposition parties.

Opposing two bills moved by Union Home Minister Amit Shah for consideration and passage by the Upper House on Monday, DMK MP M. Mohamed Abdulla had invoked rationalist and Dravidian movement founder Periyar to support his points and asked the government to take steps to address several issues in Jammu and Kashmir, drawing flak from the treasury benches.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar expunged the DMK member’s remark and reminded the MPs of the responsibility that came with the freedom of speech.

Asked to comment on the matter, senior BJP leader and former union minister Prakash Javadekar said though the DMK member has apologised for his remarks and the Congress also clarified on the issue, Monday’s incident “brought to light the ideological contradiction and confusion prevailing among the INDIA alliance members”.

“Separatism has gone into some people’s minds. This is a serious issue. Therefore, he had to apologise in the House yesterday. The Congress also had to clarify,” Javadekar said.