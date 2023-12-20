IPL Auction: Starc becomes most expensive player

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc became the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 24.75 crore at the auction in Dubai on Tuesday. Starc has now left behind his skipper Pat Cummins, who was earlier the most expensive player in IPL history with Rs 20.50 crore and was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad. The pacer started an insane bidding war that lasted for minutes, with Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) locking horns first. Once they backed out, Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) went ahead with an even bigger bidding war, crossing the Rs 20.50 crore spent by SRH on Cummins. Eventually, GT backed out at Rs 24.75 crore and KKR got Starc for a record-breaking prize. “The record created not long back is BROKEN! Most expensive player of all time Pat Cummins Mitchell Starc Mitchell Starc is SOLD to #KKR for INR 24.75 Crore #IPLAuction | #IPL,” tweeted IPL’s official X (Twitter) handle. Uttar Pradesh batter Sameer Rizvi was signed by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 8.4 crore at the IPL 2024 auction on Tuesday. His base price was Rs 20 lakh. CSK and Gujarat Titans were engaged in a bidding war before Delhi Capitals joined in. GT pulled out at 7.6 crore when DC decided to mix things up. But CSK had the last laugh. New Zealand opener Rachin Ravindra, who was bought by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 1.80 crore, was overjoyed to join the five-time IPL champions and eager to play under MS Dhoni’s leadership. Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings went after the youngster, but the defending champions got the services of the all-rounder for Rs 1.8 crore. CSK’s social media handle uploaded a video of Rachin expressing gratitude for joining the joint-most successful IPL team in history after he was selected at the auction table. Rachin expressed gratefulness for the opportunity to play for CSK in the IPL f