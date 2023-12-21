Lok Sabha passes momentous bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act

The Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill 2023 seek to replace the IPC, CrPC and the Evidence Act respectively. The debate on the key bills did not see participation from most opposition parties, as 97 of their members have been suspended from the House for “misconduct”.

In his reply, Home Minister Amit Shah said the bills are a big step towards speedy justice. Referring to a popular line from a Bollywood movie, he said ‘tareekh pe tareekh’ has been a bane of criminal justice system.

“Now the accused will get seven days to file a plea for acquittal. The judge has to hold the hearing in those seven days and in a maximum time of 120 days, the case would come to trial. There was no time limit for plea bargaining earlier. Now, if one accepts their crime within 30 days of the crime then the punishment would be less.There was no provision to present documents during trials. We have made it compulsory to produce all documents within 30 days. No delays will be made in that,” he said