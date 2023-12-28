Tamil filmdom mourns Captain’s death

The Tamil industry mourns the loss of Captain Vijaykanth, a man with a golden heart, as everyone from the Prime Minister to emerging actors and politicians shared their grief

Kamal Haasan: “The news of the death of my beloved brother Vijayakanth, the founder of the National Progressive Dravida Association, a unique actor and captain of Tamil cinema, who was loved by all, is deeply saddened. He lived with humanity in every action. He was the creator of innovative ideas in Tamilnadu politics. He had a helping hand extended to the poor. Fearless courage was his hallmark. Vijayakanth, a revolutionary artist who made his mark in both the fields of cinema and politics, will remain forever in our memories. I offer my heartfelt condolences to all his family, volunteers, and fans who are grieving his loss.”

Trisha: “Rip captain, lots of love and strength to Premalatha mam and his family.”

Jr NTR: “Saddened to learn about Vijayakanth Garu’s passing. A true powerhouse in both cinema and politics. May his soul find eternal peace. My thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Vikram: “Saddened to hear the passing of one of the most loving and caring beings ever. We will miss you Captain!! #RIP”

Sonu Sood: “‘Kallazgar,’ my first film ever, was a gift from the legend ‘VIJAYKANTH’ sir… He came across this still of mine and in no time I was filming with him… I owe my career to him… Will miss you so much sir. RIP CAPTAIN 💔

Kavin: “A great soul never dies! #Vijayakanth sir”

Ajay Gnanamuthu: “Deeply disheartened about the passing of such a good-hearted human being… For all the great deeds of his, I wish and pray the almighty keeps him in a very happy place. Rest in peace dear Captain you have lived as an example to millions of people. #Vijayakanth”

Ar Murgadoss : That majesty, that humanity, that honesty, when will we see again, Captain, your memory and your help will never disappear! A deep tearful tribute