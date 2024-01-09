Hayden wants for Renshaw to open for Aus in Tests

Adelaide, Jan 9: Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden believes Matt Renshaw is the best person to be the next Test opener after David Warner’s retirement. His comments come ahead of Australia set to unveil their two-match Test squad for the series against West Indies starting on January 17. Adelaide, Jan 9: Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden believes Matt Renshaw is the best person to be the next Test opener after David Warner’s retirement. His comments come ahead of Australia set to unveil their two-match Test squad for the series against West Indies starting on January 17.

Renshaw averages 29.31 from 14 Tests, and is in a competition with specialist openers Marcus Harris and Cameron Bancroft, as well as from non-specialist openers in Cameron Green and Steven Smith – to see who partners with Usman Khawaja at the top post Warner’s retirement.

“David Warner has had his say in Marcus Harris and Ricky Ponting has had his say on record with (Cameron) Bancroft. I feel like a left-handed opener in Renshaw is that person with age on his side.

“He maybe doesn’t have the performances of Bancroft at first-class cricket but in many ways, I just feel like he has shown what he can potentially do, and he has that longevity. With a banker like Khawaja, given the form, maybe it’s time to look to the future and groom that individual.

“It’s a gut feel more than anything. Bancroft and Harris are a little older, and you could argue a little wiser but Renshaw gives you that youthful edge, and soon you’re going to have two new openers. I’d prefer to have one of them blooded now.

“His last opportunity in India, for goodness sake, it was horrible batting conditions. Had he played in the final Test in Ahmedabad it could have been a different script before the World Test Championship final. It could be the golden ticket to get his confidence in Test cricket. No one is necessarily banging the door down,”Hayden was quoted as saying by ‘The Sydney Morning Herald’.

Hayden, who averaged 50.73 from 103 Tests as an opener, also feels Australia should not move Smith to open the batting against the West Indies, a move which hasn’t been given a glowing endorsement by many in the fraternity, including captain Pat Cummins and head coach Andrew McDonald.

“It’s just not going to happen in my opinion. He’s commanded so much respect in the game that we should all listen to what he has to say, but I equally think that’s not the way the Australian cricket team management will go. It certainly doesn’t sound like the way Pat will go.

“I just can’t see how strategically that (Smith opening) is going to work for Cricket Australia. They will need someone more concrete than that. When you look at the success over the last two years of this Test team, it’s been based on a very solid foundation.