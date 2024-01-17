Kim Jong-un calls for constitutional change

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has urged the revision of the country’s Constitution to strengthen “the firm idea that the South Korea is their primary foe and invariable principal enemy,” Yonhap News Agency reported. President Yoon Suk Yeol responded strongly to Kim’s hostile rhetoric, pledging to punish North Korea “multiple times” if it provokes South Korea. In a speech delivered during a key parliamentary meeting on Monday, Kim announced a departure from the decades-long policy of seeking reconciliation and unification with South Korea, as reported by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). “In my opinion, we can specify in our Constitution the issue of completely occupying, subjugating and reclaiming the ROK and annex it as a part of the territory of our Republic in case of a war breaks out on the Korean peninsula,” Kim stated, using the acronym for South Korea’s official name, the Republic of Korea.