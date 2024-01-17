Kurdish PM accuses Iran of killing civilians

Masrour Barzani — Prime Minister of Kurdistan region in Iraq — has accused Iran of killing innocent civilians in its strikes on the capital city Erbil, media reports said. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards earlier said they attacked an Israeli spy centre in the region, The Guardian reported. Speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos after the attack, Barzani said the Iranian allegations are baseless and added US forces must withdraw from the country. Iraq on Tuesday condemned Iran’s “aggression” on Erbil which led to civilian casualties in residential areas. The Iraqi government will take all legal measures against these actions that are considered a violation of Iraq’s sovereignty and the security of its people, including filing a complaint at the United Nations Security Council, media reports said. @@@@